Zidane hails Benzema's 'extraordinary' volleyed goal

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane said Karim Benzema "shuts people up a bit" when he scores goals like his stunning volley against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga on Thursday.

The Frenchman brilliantly lifted the ball over defender Hugo Gillamon with his right foot and then shot with his left into the top corner as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-0 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Marco Asensio had earlier made it two after Benzema gave Real the lead, his brace taking his tally for the season to 21 goals in 38 games.

"His performance was magnificent, like the whole team, but his goal was extraordinary," said Zidane, who famously scored impressive volleyed goals during his playing career.

"We know that he is comfortable with his left foot but wow, to lift the ball in that way and to swing like that with his left foot, without the ball touching the ground, truly it's a very complicated piece of skill.

"It's beautiful to see it and I'm happy for him. Often we see Karim as the No. 9 of Madrid and he must score goals, but he doesn't only do that. So, when he does score, I'm happy as he shuts people up a bit."

Benzema has been in sensational form for Real this season and his latest goal was his 243rd for the club, putting him fifth on the all-time list.

"We know all these matches are finals so this was very important for us and for me personally as well," said the 32-year-old.

"It was a beautiful goal, it went in and that was great. Sometimes I do that in practice and today I did it in the match."

The win took second-placed Real to 62 points after 29 games, two behind champions Barcelona before their match at Sevilla yesterday.

Valencia looked to have taken the lead when Rodrigo Moreno netted in the 20th minute but it was chalked off for offside against Maxi Gomez.

243

Karim Benzema's goal tally for Real.

"We started well, but after that Valencia grew into the game and we knew we had to change something and push higher up the pitch, that's what we did and we won the game," said Asensio, who scored with his first touch after almost 11 months out injured.

"I feel a lot of emotion but the most important thing is we won and I'm here for the rest of the season."

In Thursday's other match, Real Sociedad's hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time in seven years took another hit when they lost 2-0 at Alaves.

Sociedad missed the chance to climb above Atletico Madrid back into the top four, staying on 47 points and two behind Atletico who thrashed Osasuna 5-0 on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS