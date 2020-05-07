Your Daily Dose... of Euro delights

COIN TOSS, 1968

Extra time could not separate hosts Italy and the Soviet Union in the semi-final and in the pre-penalty shoot-out era, a lottery was used to settle such stalemates.

And this was Italy skipper Giacinto Facchetti's side of the coin: "I went up with the Russian captain (Albert Shesternyov), and we went down to the dressing rooms together, accompanied by two administrators from the two teams. The referee pulled out an old coin and I called tails. It was the right call and Italy were through to the final. I went racing upstairs as the stadium was still full and about 70,000 fans were waiting to hear the result. My celebrations told them that they could celebrate an Italian victory."

It was not clear if Shesternyov tried to plead for a best-of-three, but hosts Italy went on to draw 1-1 with Yugoslavia after extra time in the final. This time, a replay was called and the Italians won 2-0 for their first and only European title.

PANENKA PANACHE, 1976

It was unclear whether anyone else had attempted the audacious act before he did, but Antonin Panenka certainly brought the move into public consciousness.

In the final, Czechoslovakia had seen West Germany come back to level from 2-0 down, but held on for the shoot-out. The first seven kickers converted but Uli Hoeness blazed over the bar, which gave Czech midfielder Panenka the chance to help his country win its first major football title.

His body posture looked like he would shoot into the corner, causing German goalkeeper Sepp Maier to dive to his left, but he calmly chipped the ball down the middle instead. Panenka was no longer just a name, but a signature move many have tried to pull off since. Watch: bit.ly/3dpGIOv

DENMARK FAIRY TALE, 1992

They were not even supposed to be there, as Denmark finished second to Yugoslavia in the qualifiers at a time when only group winners progressed to the tournament.

But after the Uefa ban on war-torn Yugoslavia, the Danes just went on and on. They beat France in their last group match with a 78th-minute goal to squeak into the semi-finals, where Peter Schmeichel saved a penalty from Dutch legend Marco van Basten in the shoot-out.

Even world champions Germany could not stop the Danes from blasting their way to a fairy-tale finish with a 2-0 win in the final. Watch: bit.ly/2xIP8BG

DENTIST'S CHAIR, 1996

England's Paul Gascoigne produced a moment of magic when he flicked the ball over Colin Hendry with his left foot and volleyed past Andy Goram with his right to seal a 2-0 group win over Scotland.

The celebration was no less iconic as he laid on the turf while his teammates squirted water into his mouth, seemingly mocking the reports of his "dentist's chair" drinking game during a pre-tournament trip to Hong Kong. Watch: bit.ly/2W8o2gA

THE SHINNER, 1988

We had seen our fair share of spectacular goals but every now and then, an unusual one emerged.

Ireland's Mick McCarthy launched a booming throw into the centre, and while it was still in mid-air, Irish midfielder Ronnie Whelan swivelled and thumped it into the top corner with his left boot... or was it?

Closer inspection showed the emphatic volley was actually scored with his shin. The Russians came back to draw 1-1 and Ireland were later eliminated at the group stage, but they did have a goal to talk about for the ages. Watch: bit.ly/2L6WOAx

SUPER-SUB TO GOLDEN BOY, 1996

The Czech Republic were headed for an unlikely final win over Germany as Patrik Berger opened the scoring with a 59th-minute penalty.

Berti Vogts then threw on Oliver Bierhoff 10 minutes later, and was rewarded after just four minutes when the striker headed in Christian Ziege's free kick.

Super-sub then became golden boy in extra time, when he ended the match with a deflected left-footer in the 95th minute. It was the first Golden Goal to decide a major tournament. Watch: bit.ly/2W6iHGD

LATE, LATE DRAMA, 2008

No goals for 118 minutes, and then bam!

Ivan Klasnic thought he must have won this quarter-final for Croatia when he headed in Luka Modric's cross in the 119th minute, sparking wild celebrations in their camp. But the Turks just would not give up. Rustu Recber's long goal kick into the opponents' box was not cleared and Semih Senturk smashed the loose ball in to equalise in stoppage time.

Deflated, the Croats failed to score three of their four spot kicks as Turkey won 3-1 on penalties in one of the tournament's most dramatic knockout games. Watch: bit.ly/3ccfSJy

RONALDO THE COACH, 2016

The Portuguese peacock just does not know when he is down. Stretchered off during the first half with a knee injury, a hobbling Cristiano Ronaldo recovered enough to prowl the touchlines and bark instructions during the final against France like he was the coach.

Eder, with his 109th-minute winner to secure Portugal's first major title, should have been the man of the hour, but Ronaldo always finds a way to steal the show. Watch: bit.ly/3fqW1sk