Young Swans Singh and Yu En help lift Albirex

Albirex Niigata's charge towards retaining their Singapore Premier League (SPL) crown continued to gather pace yesterday, after a 2-1 victory over the Young Lions at Jurong East Stadium.

While the Japanese side, who remain top of the table on 24 points, fought hard to secure a seventh win of the season with their trademark grit, it was their local boys - Nicky Melvin Singh and Ong Yu En - who proved to be the difference.

Singh, 18, and Yu En, 17, who both made their seventh start of the term, signed off with a goal and assist respectively.

Their contributions were all the more important as Albirex were dealt what could be a serious blow when the league's joint-top scorer Kiyoshiro Tsuboi, who has 11 goals this season, was stretchered off in the 21st minute after a collision with Jacob Mahler.

The forward left the stadium on crutches with a knee injury.

Albirex head coach Keiji Shigetomi praised Singh and Yu En's contributions. He said: "I am happy for his (Singh) goal and it is due to good work from his teammates. He has improved but he still needs to work on his speed of decision making and retain the ball better.

"Yu En did well today also. His positioning and passing were good. He needs to maintain his performance for the full game as some of his decision making was not good when tiredness set in."

Singh's first professional goal came in the third minute when he ghosted into the box to head Kazuki Hashioka's cross past goalkeeper Nurshafiq Zaini.

The plucky Young Lions found a 20th-minute equaliser through Joel Chew, who knocked in the rebound after goalkeeper Takahiro Koga had spilled a long-range shot from Ryhan Stewart.

But Yu En put his stamp on the match with his second assist of the season, after his inviting cross from the right flank was met with a glancing header by substitute Fumiya Suzuki in the 49th minute.

Another teenager, Young Lions left-back Raoul Suhaimi, made history by becoming the youngest SPL player at 15 years and 239 days, eclipsing teammate Khairin Nadim's mark of 15 years and 298 days.

Philippe Aw, whose Young Lions side are still winless this term, commended his charges for a courageous performance. But he added: "We conceded both goals tonight from crosses and it's something we have worked on."

In the other match, Tampines Rovers moved to second, three points behind Albirex, after they beat Balestier Khalsa 5-1 at Our Tampines Hub.