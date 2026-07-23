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The July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship will feature weakened squads with South-east Asian sides relying on youth players and local league talent as the tournament is held outside the FIFA international window. The Straits Times looks at five young non-Singapore players to look out for.

Marselino Ferdinan has emerged as one of the brightest attacking talent in South-east Asia and will likely play a starring role for Indonesia.

Nguyen Dinh Bac (Vietnam)

Nguyen Dinh Bac (left) controls the ball during a 2025 SEA Games match against Malaysia. He helped Vietnam to beat Thailand for the gold medal in the final. PHOTO: Nguyen Dinh Bac/Facebook

Vietnam’s rising local star Nguyen Dinh Bac has already established a burgeoning reputation in continental football, let alone regional competition.

At the Under-23 Asian Cup in January, the 21-year-old, who can operate as a forward or a winger, won the top scorer award after registering four goals and two assists.

He also captained the side as Vietnam finished third following a penalty shoot-out win against South Korea.

At club level, the Cong An Ha Noi forward scored 10 goals and notched five assists as his side won the 2025-26 V.League 1 title.

With the likes of Brazil-born forward Rafaelson ahead in the pecking order for Vietnam, Dinh Bac might find himself starting on the bench. But that has not stopped him from contributing like he did in their 4-0 friendly win over Myanmar on July 18, when he came on in the second half to convert a penalty that he had earned himself.

Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia)

Arguably the most well-known player on this list, Marselino Ferdinan is already a star name in Asean football, having made a mark in this tournament before as he was named the Best Young Player at the 2022 edition.

Still only 21, he already has 38 caps for the national team and has scored five goals, two of which came in a shock 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier in 2024. His versatility also meant that he has been fielded as a winger, forward and central midfielder.

His club career, which included stints in Belgium, England and a loan spell with Slovakian side AS Trencin, has been hindered by a lack of regular playing time. However, a strong performance in this tournament could provide the spark to reignite his career, especially if he can help Indonesia win the competition for the first time.

Sandro Reyes (Philippines)

Sandro Reyes will spearhead a youthful Philippine side at the 2026 ASEAN Championship. PHOTO: Sandro Reyes/Instagram

The Philippines have opted for youth over experience for the Asean Championship where they have been drawn into Group B with Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos.

The Azkals’ campaign will be spearheaded by 23-year-old central attacking midfielder Sandro Reyes, who already has over 30 caps for the national team.

Reyes, who first made his name as a nine-year-old at the Barcelona youth academy in Spain, is one of the few players at this tournament who ply their trade in Europe. He has been with FC Gutersloh who are in the Regionalliga West, the fourth tier of German football, since 2024.

This will be Reyes’ third Asean Championship campaign, and he will be hoping to play another leading role after an impressive showing at the 2024 edition, when he scored twice and was one of his side’s standout performers as they reached the semi-finals.

Yotsakorn Burapha (Thailand)

Yotsakorn Burapha comes into the 2026 Asean Championship on the back of a strong showing for Chonburi FC in the Thai League. PHOTO: Yotsakorn Burapha/Facebook

Since leaving Singapore Premier League side Hougang United in December 2025 to return to Thai football, Yotsakorn Burapha has shown that he has what it takes to be the War Elephants’ future leading man. The 21-year-old Chonburi forward scored five goals and notched six assists in 13 matches in the Thai League this past season.

At the youth level, Yotsakorn announced himself with seven goals – including a brace against Singapore in a 3-0 group-stage win – to finish as top scorer at the 2025 SEA Games on home soil as the Thais won a silver medal.

While he has not added to his two senior caps since 2023, the Asean Championship – where the Thais are without some overseas stars and regular starters – could be a perfect platform to show what he can do in front of goal.

Ubaidullah Shamsul (Malaysia)

Ubaidullah Shamsul (right) has established himself as a regular for Malaysia Super League side Terengganu. PHOTO: Ubaidullah Shamsul/Facebook

While Malaysian football continues to reel from the scandal over seven foreign-born players who used forged documents to play for the national team, local-born players such as Ubaidullah Shamsul will be looking to prove that there are still green shoots.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has been capped five times for Harimau Malaya, has shown maturity beyond his years with his composed and commanding style.

Having established himself as a regular for Malaysia Super League side Terengganu, Ubaidullah is also viewed as a future national team captain, as he had skippered his country at youth level.

According to Malaysian daily The Star, his performances at club level this past season have attracted interest from clubs in Malaysia and Thailand, and an impressive Asean Championship will see his stock rise even further.