Young Lions down, but not out

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Home United 2

Young Lions 1

They gave as good as they got, but the Young Lions fell short as they lost 2-1 to Home United at the Bishan Stadium yesterday.

Coach Fandi Ahmad said he was satisfied by another fighting display against a side tipped to challenge for the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, and felt they deserved at least a point.

"I'm happy with the commitment, discipline, and how the boys tried very hard till the end," he said.

"Home settled down and did very well to control the game with their experienced players, but both sides had chances and we should not have lost."

Home skipper Izzdin Shafiq put his side in the front after just six minutes with a fine curling effort from outside the box.

But the strike was cancelled out two minutes later by Young Lions captain Joshua Pereira, who rose at the back post to send a thumping header beyond goalkeeper Nazri Sabri.

Home restored their lead five minutes before half-time, when Australian striker Oliver Puflett's cutback found Adam Swandi, who scored from close range.

Fandi said he felt Puflett was offside: "Our defender needed to follow (Puflett) even though he was offside. Sometimes our boys make the mistake of waiting for the linesman to flag or the referee to blow, so it's very frustrating."

Where previous Young Lions sides - they finished bottom of the league three times in five seasons before Fandi took over last year - might have crumbled from conceding just before the break, this lot kept plugging away.

They went close twice late in the game. First, Nur Luqman dribbled past two defenders - only to fire into the side netting.

Then Haiqal Pashia saw his shot from distance go centimetres wide, with Nazri stranded.

Home could have added a bit of gloss to their win in injury time, but Aqhari Abdullah saw his shot come off the upright after he was played through on goal by South Korean teammate Song Ui-yong.

Fandi said the challenge was to keep his charges' level of performance up for all the matches.

He added: "We have told (the players) that whether the result comes or not, it does not matter. The main thing is to maintain the playing style, standard and intensity.

"We want to see it game-in, game-out, and we have been consistent since (last month's AFC Under-23 Championship qualifiers where Singapore finished second in a group comprising North Korea, Hong Kong and Mongolia).

"But we are still making one or two little mistakes and they cannot happen all the time, because some teams will punish you."

For Home, the win was their third in a week. They had beaten Warriors FC 3-0 in the SPL last Saturday and then Laotian champions Lao Toyota 1-0 in the AFC Cup on Tuesday.

Coach Saswadimata Dasuki said: "We had a difficult time earlier in the season (with consecutive heavy losses to Tampines Rovers in the SPL and Philippine side Kaya FC in the AFC Cup) but the team kept believing."

In another game, two late goals helped Albirex Niigata beat Balestier Khalsa 2-1 at the Jurong East Stadium. It was the defending champions' first win of the season after four games.