Young guns primed to fire for the Gunners

LOS ANGELES • Arsenal manager Unai Emery has vowed to give his young players opportunities next season after 20-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah scored a late goal as the Gunners beat Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday.

"We have a responsibility with young players to give them chances," Fox Sports quoted Emery as saying following the International Champions Cup match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

"We want to use different young players to help. Some players will be with us in pre-season; some players will be with us in the season. Each minute, they show their performance against big players.

"Today was very positive. We need them for the moment, but also for the future.

"Our responsibility in this club for the history, present and future is to give young players a chance."

After a scoreless first half, his team took the lead in the 49th minute when Bayern's Louis Poznanski scored an own goal.

The German champions, however, were back on level terms in the 71st minute when Robert Lewandowski nodded home Serge Gnabry's cross.

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules then won possession and provided a cross to Nketiah to score the winner with two minutes remaining.

Apart from Emery's faith in his youngsters, he has also said the club will likely sign "three or four" big-name players this summer.

Arsenal have signed only teenage winger Gabriel Martinelli so far, but have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and St-Etienne defender William Saliba.

