Young Gunners prove Arteta right

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has admitted he took a gamble by making nine changes for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but insisted it was "worth the risk".

The Gunners reached the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos in first-half added time and Eddie Nketiah six minutes after the break at Fratton Park on Monday night.

It was a much-needed boost for Arsenal, who crashed out of the Europa League on away goals after a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Olympiakos in the round of 32 last Thursday.

While Arteta conceded that fielding a much-changed line-up could have backfired, the Arsenal manager was left pleased with his players' response. Only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka retained their places while defender Pablo Mari, 26, made his debut since his January loan move from Flamengo.

"They fully deserve the chance and I know it is risky to play them in this competition," he said.

"I assessed the team and some of them were knackered, some of them had issues, some of them mentally were hanging on what happened that day. So I tried to pick the right team knowing how they were and I made the most of it. If you win, it is okay, but if we had lost, obviously, it would have been the wrong decision.

"The energy, the focus and the willingness and desire to play in this competition is really important. The kids responded really well. I was looking at them in the 94th minute and they were still pressing, going and chasing."

The Gunners had 73 per cent of the ball but Arteta conceded that it would have been unrealistic "to come here with six Under-23 players and dominate completely".

The only sour note for Arsenal came when Lucas Torreira was taken off injured on a stretcher just 15 minutes into the game after being on the end of a heavy challenge.

On the Uruguay midfielder, who left the ground on crutches, Arteta said: "He was in a lot of pain, he is in a brace at the moment.

"He will be assessed in the next few days and we will know more."

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett felt the visitors were worthy of their place in the next round after surviving an early barrage from the third-tier side.

Pompey, third in League One, will now turn their attention towards getting back into the Championship.

"We needed one of those moments to go for us, but fair play to them, they got the blocks and we couldn't make those moments tell," said Jackett, whose side took 11 shots, with just one hitting the target.

"Arsenal have deserved to win the game, but we are proud of what we have done in the competition and are still doing well in the league."

