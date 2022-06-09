You'll pay less - if you watch only EPL

Q If I'm not a StarHub or Singtel subscriber, how do I sign up to watch the English Premier League (EPL)?

A From 10am today, anyone (including Singtel subscribers) can sign up at www.starhub.com/premierleague or at StarHub shops.

Q How much will it cost?

A Early bird offers are available for the first 25,000 subscribers of StarHub's Premier+ from today until June 30. Premier+ is its newly launched over-the-top service for EPL and does not include other sports. Customers who choose Premier+ with a StarHub mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan that costs more than $15 a month will be charged $19.99 monthly, while those who opt for Premier+ only will pay $34.99 a month. After the early-bird promotion, the monthly charges are $24.99 and $39.99 respectively.

Cross-carriage arrangement is available for existing Singtel TV subscribers, who can watch the EPL from Singtel set-top boxes at $64.90 a month - the same price as StarHub's Premier Pack.

Q Is watching world-class football cheaper than before?

A Yes, if we are talking about only the EPL.

StarHub's new monthly price plans for Premier+ from $19.99 to $39.99 apply only for EPL content, and are cheaper than the $49.90 Singtel charged last season for its Cast service which carried EPL and other sports content.

Q Do I have to pay more to watch other sports content?

A It depends. If you are an existing StarHub customer with plans that cost more than $15 a month, you will pay no more than $24.99 a month to watch only EPL.

You may add on either $24.99 a month for Sports+ on StarHub with a 24-month contract or $19.90 a month for Cast on Singtel to get other sports content such as the Champions League. This works out to be respectively 8 cents more or $5.01 cheaper than last season's $49.90 Cast bundle.

Subscribers who are not on StarHub plans that cost over $15 a month pay a maximum of $39.99 a month for Premier+ and after adding Sports+ or Cast, it adds up to $64.98 and $59.89 per month, which is costlier than last season.

Q What happens if I still have a Singtel subscription with mio Stadium channels?

A Other than the $30 monthly reduction for the Cast Sports Plus pack which previously screened EPL, there will be monthly reductions of up to $20 for the other packs and bill rebates of up to $30.

Until June 30, you may also terminate your Singtel TV subscription without early termination charges.