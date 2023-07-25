You snooze, you win; Son Heung-min’s secret to success

SINGAPORE – He is Asian football’s hottest superstar, but for a moment on Tuesday, it seemed like Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was almost embarrassed of the secret behind his rise to stardom.

Son, who was a special guest along with teammate Ben Davies at the AIA Better Lives Fund Charity Lunch event at the Conrad Centennial Singapore ballroom, was asked what he does to maintain his physical fitness to perform at the highest level.

When the 31-year-old South Korean revealed that he sleeps nine to 10 hours a day, it drew audible gasps from the bemused audience of 200 guests.

When the event emcee explained to a confused Son that Singaporeans do not often get to sleep that long – a 2022 survey found that Singaporeans are among the most sleep-deprived globally – Son chuckled and was left red-faced.

He said: “There are different options. But for me, sleeping is very important to be at the highest level. Every day I am sleeping nine to 10 hours.

“I try to be as fresh as possible. So I think this may be a very important part of playing at the highest level.”

He will be looking to put the past season behind him after struggling to find top form as Spurs finished eighth in the English Premier League. He racked up 14 goals and six assists in all competitions, down from 24 goals and 10 assists in the previous campaign, which also saw him winning the EPL Golden Boot.

But his popularity hardly seemed affected. At the charity event, phones were out from the moment Son arrived at the ballroom and they were fixated on the South Korean, who has attracted as many fans for his looks as he has done with his footwork.

Son, who has shone with his explosive speed, finishing and two-footed ability since his £22 million (S$37.5 million) move in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen, has made history too.