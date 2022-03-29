You better believe Canada is now a football nation: Herdman

TORONTO • Canada qualified for their first World Cup in 36 years on Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points, after Canada dominated against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention in the Concacaf qualifiers for November's Finals in Qatar.

The win sparked wild celebrations at Toronto's 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an expectant sold-out crowd had gathered to watch Canada clinch World Cup qualification for only the second time, having last appeared at Mexico 1986.

Coach John Herdman - who took over the men's team in 2018 after a successful stint in charge of the country's women's team - said the qualification was proof that Canada was now a "football country".

"You know what, you can play in a Champions League final, Canadians can play for Bayern Munich, and now they're going to World Cups," the Englishman said in a reference to the injured Canada and Bayern star Alphonso Davies.

"Canada is a football nation and we better believe it. We're going to keep going. We've only just got started."

After a dominant qualifying campaign had left them three points clear with two games remaining, Canada needed only a point from Sunday's fixture to assure themselves of qualification.

That objective was never in doubt as the hosts went on the attack from the opening whistle and wave after wave of red-shirted players laid siege to their opponents' goal.

"We've been through some tough times," Herdman said.

"I've knocked on doors to ask for money for this team, and we did it. And we just kept believing.

"I'm just happy for these lads. When I first took over and I said, 'We're going to qualify for the World Cup'. I don't think they believed us. I'm happy for them because all of these fans have waited and waited and waited, and hung in with us - and we're going."