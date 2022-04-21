Yo-yo side Fulham back in EPL for 3rd time in 5 years

LONDON • Having earned their third promotion to the English Premier League in five years on Tuesday, Fulham are the definition of a yo-yo club.

The Cottagers will be among the relegation favourites next season but, after a 3-0 home win over Preston North End in the second-tier Championship to guarantee a top-two finish, manager Marco Silva will enjoy their immediate achievement and think about their survival later.

"The feeling is fantastic. To start, congratulations to the players. I'm really proud of them, they deserve it. It's a fantastic achievement for us. It was our aim from the first day," the Portuguese told Fulham's official website.

"To get direct promotion with four games to play is a fantastic achievement for us, but one thing that makes me even prouder of these players is the way we did it.

"We were so dominant almost all season: the way we played, the way we performed; the way we developed players and gave the chance to some young players to perform and got the best out of others. It's been fantastic and I'm proud of the players and all of my staff... I have to thank them (the fans) for their support."

Championship leaders Fulham - who were relegated from the top flight last year - have 86 points from 42 games.

Promotion is worth up to US$240 million (S$327.4 million), according to last year's Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance.

The top two in the division are promoted to the Premier League, while the teams who finish third to sixth go into the play-offs to fight for the final spot.

Fulham took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic in the ninth minute before Fabio Carvalho grabbed another and Mitrovic completed a first-half rout by finishing off a slick team move in the 41st minute.

The free-scoring Serb has been key to their fortunes, averaging more than a goal per game with 40 strikes this season.

However, Fulham are set to lose Carvalho in the summer. The Portugal Under-21 playmaker has been a longstanding target for Liverpool, who made an official bid for him in January but terms could not be agreed then.

According to widespread media reports yesterday, the Reds will announce a deal for the 19-year-old in the coming weeks, with a contract until June 2027.

REUTERS