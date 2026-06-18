Yirenkyi’s last-gasp winner seals 1-0 victory for Ghana over Panama

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Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi earned his side a crucial three points with a stoppage time winner over Panama.

TORONTO – Caleb Yirenkyi scored deep into stoppage time to earn Ghana a 1-0 victory over Panama in World Cup Group L on June 1 7, clinching a crucial three points for the African side in their bid to reach the knock-out stage for the first time since 2010.

Yirenkyi’s goal came in the 95th minute after Thomas-Asante skipped past Panama defender Jose Cordoba and played a pass into the area, which the 20-year-old Yirenkyi bundled home.

Panama threw everyone forward for a late free kick in a desperate attempt to get an equaliser, but Ghana hung on.

Cecilio Waterman’s curling strike in the second minute forced an excellent save from Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was replaced by Benjamin Asare at the start of the second half due to injury.

The Ghanaians were missing midfielder Thomas Partey, who was denied a visa to enter Canada due to pending sexual-assault charges against him in England. He has denied the accusations. Partey will be available for Ghana’s other two group games, both to be played in the United States.

Ghana next face Group L leaders England. Panama will try to secure their first World Cup win when they take on Croatia.

Ghana are in the World Cup for the fifth time in the past six editions, with their best result being a quarterfinal appearance in 2010.

Panama are competing at just their second World Cup, having lost all three of their group-stage matches in 2018. REUTERS