Yaremchuk scores, backs Ukraine

LISBON • Benfica and Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk celebrated a Champions League goal on Wednesday by revealing a T-shirt bearing his country's coat of arms, hours before the Russian military launched an attack on his homeland.

The 26-year-old scored the goal that gave his team a 2-2 draw in their last-16, first-leg tie against Ajax Amsterdam and then revealed a black T-shirt displaying the blue and gold Tryzub symbol.

"I wanted to support my country. I thought a lot about it and I'm afraid of the situation. The club support me, they spoke to me and wanted to do everything to help me. I thanked them, although for the moment everything is fine," he told CNN.

Several hours later, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media confirmed yesterday, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Other prominent Ukrainian athletes, including footballers and boxers, have come out in support of their country amid the hostilities.

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who skippered the national side at Euro 2020, yesterday tweeted it was not just the eastern part of Ukraine that was under attack as Russian forces were targeting military installations throughout the country, including the capital Kyiv.

He also wrote on Instagram: "A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it."

Former Ukraine coach and the country's all-time leading scorer Andriy Shevchenko said: "Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite. In unity, we will win! Glory to Ukraine."

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, whose elder brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, remained defiant in his belief Ukraine will survive the conflict, tweeting: "It has a strong capital, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe.

"Its will to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine!"

Former WTA Finals champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Elina Svitolina also expressed her sadness at the invasion on Instagram.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE