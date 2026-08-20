Xuan Son double confirms Vietnam's ASEAN Championship final berth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

HANOI, Aug 19 - Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son came off the bench to score twice as Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-0 in Hanoi on Wednesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory that secures their place in the ASEAN Championship final.

Xuan Son added to his side's 2-0 first-leg lead in the 62nd minute with a close-range strike after Malaysia goalkeeper Azri Ghani had repeatedly frustrated the home team.

Xuan Son - also known as Rafaelson - then put the result beyond any doubt in the 89th minute when he burst down the left flank before cutting inside and firing a low shot through Azri's legs that flew into the far corner of the net.

"The performance today was better than in the first game," said Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik. "We had a meeting after the first game and because of that we did better. We only had one day's rest so it was hard to prepare for the game today.

"Two years ago we were champions when we won in Thailand and I'm very happy we have reached the final again."

Vietnam, who are attempting to win back-to-back titles for the first time, will play seven-time champions Thailand in the two-legged final in a re-run of the previous decider at the end of the 2024 championship.

The Thais will host the first leg in Bangkok on Saturday with the return in Hanoi four days later. REUTERS