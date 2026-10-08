Xhaka handed suspended fine over fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate

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Oct 8 - Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has received a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($180,159) after admitting he obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the midfielder said on social media on Thursday.

The fine comprises 50 daily penalties of 3,000 francs and will not be enforced provided Xhaka commits no further offence during a two-year probationary period. The 34-year-old said he had already paid the court costs.

“A few weeks ago, I spoke personally here and said that I would take responsibility for my decision. I stand by that,” Xhaka wrote in German on Instagram.

“I was sentenced by summary judgment for obtaining a false certification to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each, with a probationary period of two years. This means: The sentence will not be enforced if I do not commit any further offences during this time. I have already paid the court costs.

“I accept the decision and take responsibility for my actions. Thank you for the many messages of support over the past few weeks. They mean a lot to me.”

Xhaka admitted last month that he had obtained the false certificate at a time when he harboured deep mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines and had serious reservations about them.

The Switzerland international said he had been struggling with uncertainty at the time and had since cooperated fully with prosecutors.

Following his admission, Swiss Football Association president Peter Knaebel said Xhaka had been left out of Switzerland’s squad for the recent international window. He missed four Nations League matches, two against North Macedonia and one each against Scotland and Slovenia. REUTERS