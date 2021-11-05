Xavi 'very excited to go home' to Barcelona

BARCELONA • Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he was "looking forward to going home", expressing hope the Catalan giants can reach an agreement with Al Sadd in "a matter of hours, maybe days" to secure his return to the Nou Camp as head coach.

The 41-year-old is Barca's first choice to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, but he still has two years left to run on his contract with the Qatari club.

"The two clubs are in talks and it needs to be resolved," Xavi said after Al Sadd's 3-3 league draw with Al Duhail on Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to going home, as you can imagine, but it is a matter of respect. I have a contract and the two clubs have to agree.

"I am very excited to go home and even more to be Barcelona coach, which has a lot of responsibility, but I am very excited."

Xavi also revealed there was a "small release clause" in his Al Sadd contract, reportedly set at around €5 million (S$7.8 million), but appeared optimistic both parties will come to a financial understanding.

"I am very positive, that's how I am, I have been very clear about what I want," said the 2010 World Cup winner with Spain.

"I think it is a matter of hours, maybe days. They know my position, hopefully it can be done."

Barca sent vice-president Rafael Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany to Doha for talks on Wednesday but club president Joan Laporta did not travel with them.

Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said earlier on Wednesday his team were still hopeful of keeping Xavi at the helm.

A statement read: "We welcome the visit of the administrative delegation from Barcelona, and we appreciate and respect this.

"The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season."

However, it is understood it is a matter of finding common ground in terms of the payout needed for Xavi to be released. According to Spanish daily Sport, the deal is expected to be completed by tomorrow.

Xavi, though, has already said his goodbyes to his Al Sadd players and was seen greeting them one-by-one in the tunnel on Wednesday.

Midfielder Santi Cazorla said of his former Spain teammate: "We wish Xavi the best, we want what's best for him. I am very grateful for all that he has done for me. Now we have to wait and see what happens."

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan is expected to remain in charge for tomorrow's La Liga match at Celta Vigo, with Xavi potentially taking over Barca during the upcoming international break.

One of the club's greatest players, Xavi made 767 appearances after coming through La Masia academy, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with his boyhood club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE