Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him

SALAMANCA – Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Jan 17 that he would resign if his squad no longer believed in him, following last weekend’s heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid.

Barca were hammered 4-1 by Real on Jan 14 and also sit eight points off Girona in the Spanish La Liga standings. Real are a point behind the surprise leaders.

Defensively, the Catalans have struggled this season which is in stark contrast to last season’s La Liga success.

They have conceded 22 goals at the halfway stage of the league season after shipping only 20 in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

Xavi still believes he is the man for the job, but if he is not, the Spaniard will have no qualms about leaving.

“The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave,” the 43-year-old former Barca captain said.

“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here. When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave. I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home.

Xavi returned to the Spanish champions in 2021 after a spell in Qatar as Al Sadd boss with Barca in free fall.

On Jan 18, they faced third-tier Unionistas in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup before playing Napoli in the first leg of the same stage in the Champions League in February.

“When the owners signed me from Qatar, they said it was (during) one of the worst moments in the club’s history,” Xavi added. “And we’re in the process of changing things.

“I’m calm, I have three titles to win. I think we’re closer to success than failure.”

Former Real coach Jose Mourinho – sacked by Italian Serie A side Roma this week following a string of bad results – has been loosely linked to the Barca hot seat, although that is unlikely because of his stronger association with rivals Real and his controversial clashes with Barca in the 2010s.

But according to Venezuela’s El Nacional news, the agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes, has offered the services of his client to the Catalans.

An article on Goal.com also said that while appointing Mourinho “would go against absolutely everything Barcelona supposedly stand for... an approach cannot be ruled out.” AFP