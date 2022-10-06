Xavi 'outraged' by ref's calls

MILAN - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has hit out at what he saw as blatant refereeing injustices which condemned his team to a 1-0 Champions League loss at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Barca sit third in Group C, three points behind Inter and six behind leaders Bayern Munich (nine) following their second loss which came after two key handball decisions went against his team.

The Catalan side's second-half leveller was ruled out following a pitch review by referee Slavko Vincic for Ansu Fati's handball just before the ball dropped for Pedri to tuck home.

Barca were also denied a stoppage time penalty after VAR (video assistant referee) officials ruled that Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries did not commit a handball offence, despite touching the ball in a very similar way to Fati.

"I am angry and indignant about what we have seen... If you ask me I'm outraged... the word is outrage because it makes no sense, it's an injustice. I think it's an injustice, I just can't hide it," said Xavi.

The Spaniard insisted referees should explain their decisions to journalists after matches as managers have to do after defeats.

"I think the referee should explain himself. He should come here and explain but he has just gone home," he continued.

"I think that they should speak. It would be important they spoke to explain their decisions like we do. I think it's fundamental."

But the Barca boss also admitted that his team did not play as well as they could have.

"We also have to be self-critical, beyond the refereeing decisions," Xavi said. "We have to play better, although I feel we still deserved at least a draw."

Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto added: "They (the refs) don't know the handball rules. They call us for a handball and then the same play later on, they don't call it.

"We've lost a chance here, but we have another game in a week at Nou Camp (next week). We knew that if we won here and then again at home, we'd be through. It didn't turn out like that but, at Nou Camp with our fans, we can do it."

Inter headed into the clash at the San Siro in dreadful form, having lost five of the previous 10 matches in all competitions.

But Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu ended the crisis talk when he lashed in the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.

Simone Inzaghi will be smiling after the win as his position as Inter coach had been under threat.

The Italian said that he did not see the incidents which had so enraged his counterpart, apart from the Fati handball, instead focusing on a victory which puts Inter's season back on track.

"We were focused and we conceded very little," said Inzaghi, whose side sit ninth in Serie A. "It gives us great confidence beating a team of this quality.

"We really needed it... I was feeling OK because even on Saturday (a 2-1 loss to Roma), I saw good things from the team but with errors which in other matches wouldn't have cost us.

"Evenings like this one will do us good, we need to recover our energy now and we have ground to recover in Serie A."

