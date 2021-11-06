Xavi on way to Barca after Al Sadd release

DOHA • Xavi Hernandez is free to take over as head coach of Barcelona after the Catalan club settled the release clause - reportedly €5 million (S$7.8 million) - in his contract with Al Sadd, the Qatari team announced yesterday.

Al Sadd agreed to release Xavi, who has two years left on his deal, and he is set to take over from the sacked Ronald Koeman at the club where he enjoyed an illustrious playing career.

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," said Al Sadd chief executive officer Turki Al-Ali.

"The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd's history and we wish him success."

Xavi - who on Thursday said he was "looking forward to going home" - is set to replace caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan.

Barjuan was appointed after Koeman's axing following a 1-0 league defeat by Rayo Vallecano last month, their fourth loss in six games in all competitions.

Former Spain international Xavi joined Al Sadd as a player in 2015 after 17 trophy-laden years with Barca, becoming their head coach after hanging up his boots in 2019.

In April, the 41-year-old led his side to the Qatari domestic league title with the team unbeaten.

He turned down Barca in January last year after Ernesto Valverde was sacked, but continued to be linked to them after Koeman succeeded Quique Setien in August 2020.

Koeman led Barcelona to third place in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey in his first term. But they have struggled this season after Lionel Messi left as their budget was slashed amid financial issues.

Barca are languishing in ninth spot in the league on 16 points from 11 games, nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad and eight behind Real Madrid who beat them 2-1 in the Clasico.

They are second in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich with six points from four matches, after losing their opening two games.

