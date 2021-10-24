Wunderkinds herald new era for fallen Spanish giants

BARCELONA • Earlier in the week, Barcelona met for a team dinner in a Catalan restaurant to celebrate Ansu Fati's new six-year contract and to bond ahead of today's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Despite all the problems they faced this season, one of the most exciting talents in the world will stay at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future, raising hopes he can be the leader of a new generation for many years to come.

Fati, 18, scores goals, wears the fabled No. 10 shirt and is the most exciting thing happening at Barca, a club mourning the loss of the world's best player in Lionel Messi and recovering from financial meltdown.

In today's Clasico, still the most-watched club fixture around the world with an potential audience of 650 million worldwide according to La Liga, he will be their greatest hope of victory.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman knows it, after resisting the temptation to play him from the start against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League in midweek.

Having returned only late last month after 11 months out with a knee injury, Fati is being preserved by the under-fire Dutchman.

However, he is certain to be unleashed on Lucas Vazquez, who will stand in for Real right-back Dani Carvajal because of injury.

"He (Fati) has a surprising maturity, the ability to mix moments of explosiveness with moments of calm," said former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano. "When I see this sort of thing in a young player, I take them very seriously."

Before Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain, he promoted the academy product's rise after his breakthrough 2019-20 debut season.

There is a recognition the void Messi left needs to be filled, not in terms of performance, which Koeman believes is "impossible", but a reference point, a talisman and symbol of hope.

Fati, the biggest star to emerge from La Masia in years, is determined to take up that mantle even as Barca go through a turbulent transition period.

"Nobody will equal what Leo has done, I have my path to follow," the Guinea-Bissau-born Spaniard said. "There were offers from elsewhere but I was clear. My dream has always been to succeed here."

Fati will not be the only wunderkind on show today. Karim Benzema has had an explosive start to the La Liga campaign, heading the scoring chart with nine goals, but his partner Vinicius Jr has been key to his hot form.

With seven goals in 11 games this season, the Brazil forward, still only 21, has already improved on last season's output, when he scored six times in 49 games.

Barca will be without Ronald Araujo and Pedri for the game, but Eric Garcia returns after suspension. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti will welcome the return of Ferland Mendy and Marcelo from injury but Eden Hazard misses out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA

BARCA V REAL MADRID

(Last five league matches)

• April 2021: 1-2

• Oct 2020: 1-3

• March 2020: 0-2

• Dec 2019: 0-0

• March 2019: 1-0