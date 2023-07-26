Wrexham striker Paul Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man United

SAN DIEGO – Wrexham striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Manchester United in San Diego, California, on Tuesday after a collision with the opposition’s goalkeeper, manager Phil Parkinson said.

Mullin, who was Wrexham’s leading scorer last season with 46 goals in all competitions, collided with United’s Nathan Bishop when the goalkeeper rushed out to stop a long ball.

He stayed down and was attended to by physios who gave him oxygen while a stretcher was also brought out. However, the 28-year-old was able to walk off the pitch before he was replaced and taken to hospital.

Parkinson later revealed that Mullin had punctured his lung while Wrexham’s owner and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire Wrexham AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery,” Reynolds said in a post.

Parkinson was less forgiving, saying: “It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that.

“It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge.

“So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. I’m fuming about it, it was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all.”

Elliott Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham while Marc Jurado was on the scoresheet for United, who fielded a second-string side filled with youngsters and coached by Under-21s boss Travis Binnion.

Dan Gore was sent off for the Red Devils in the 47th minute in a controversial decision as his studs were grounded when he went into a tackle with Andy Cannon.

United manager Erik ten Hag watched from the sidelines while he rested his first-team players for the friendly clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Binnion, meanwhile, said that Bishop had reached out to Mullin.

“Obviously, there’s a challenge in the first half when Mullin gets injured, we hope he’s alright. I know Bish has reached out to him already and the referee could have sent him off for that,” he said.