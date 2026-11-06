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Wrexham CEO Williamson departs, Harvey named acting chief executive

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Jul 24, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson walks out to the field before the match against Chelsea at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Jul 24, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson walks out to the field before the match against Chelsea at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

REUTERS

Nov 6 - Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson has left the Championship club after two years in the role, with director Shaun Harvey appointed acting CEO, the Welsh side said on Friday.

• "We thank Michael Williamson for his two years at Wrexham and for his work taking the club from League One to the Championship," co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said in a joint statement

• American Williamson joined Wrexham in the summer of 2024

• Before moving to Wrexham, Williamson held senior positions at Inter Milan and in Major League Soccer. He was named Football Industry Leader of the Year in 2025

• Harvey, who has extensive experience in English football administration and has served on Wrexham's board, will assume the CEO's duties

• Wrexham narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs last season and have made an inconsistent start to the new campaign. They are currently 16th in the table REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.