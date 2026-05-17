Soccer-Napoli secure Champions League spot as Juventus stumble against Fiorentina

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May 17 - A 3-0 win over Pisa secured second-placed Napoli a place in the Champions League on Sunday, while Juventus suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to 10-man Fiorentina to drop from third to sixth in the Serie A standings.

AC Milan moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Genoa. AS Roma's 2-0 win over Lazio in a chaotic Capital Derby, courtesy of Gianluca Mancini's first brace of the season, left them tied with Milan on 70 points, but trailing by head-to-head performance this season.

Juventus, who suffered their first loss since February, are tied on 68 points with fifth-placed Como - who beat Parma - going into the final day of the season on May 24, when two of the four Champions League spots will still be up for grabs.

Napoli's title defence ended earlier this month when Inter Milan secured the Scudetto, and a draw at Como and a loss to Bologna had delayed their Champions League qualification.

However, Antonio Conte's men eased to victory over bottom side Pisa, as Scott McTominay and Amir Rrahmani scored within six minutes to put them 2-0 ahead in the first half, before Rasmus Hojlund's stoppage-time strike capped a dominant performance.

Juventus had started well against Fiorentina, with Francisco Conceicao and Dusan Vlahovic creating early chances. But shortly after the half-hour mark, Cher Ndour's shot took a deflection off Juve defender Teun Koopmeiners and found the net.

Vlahovic's equaliser in the second half was disallowed after a VAR review due to offside, but Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri was sent off for protesting against the goal being initially awarded.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, 15th-placed Fiorentina doubled their lead in the 82nd minute through Rolando Mandragora.

BRAWL AT CHAOTIC CAPITAL DERBY

There was high tension between Roma and Lazio, as a brawl broke out in the derby shortly after Mancini's second goal. Wesley and Nicolo Rovella were both sent off, and Roma held onto their two-goal cushion to win their fourth straight league game.

The derby at the Stadio Olimpico was scheduled early, along with the league games relevant to the top-four race, to avoid security complications from the Italian Tennis Open men's final taking place next door at the Foro Italico.

Meanwhile at Genoa, Milan took the lead when Christopher Nkunku scored from the spot early in the second half, and doubled their lead through Zachary Athekame in the 80th minute. The hosts fought back with Johan Vasquez's strike five minutes later, but fell short.

Como edged Parma 1-0, with Alberto Moreno striking in the 57th minute.

With seventh-placed Atalanta sitting 10 points below Juventus, all clubs in the top six are assured of at least a place in the Europa League if they fail to secure a top-four finish on May 24.

Milan will host Cagliari next Sunday, while Juventus visit city rivals Torino. Roma play at Verona and Como end their campaign at Cremonese. REUTERS