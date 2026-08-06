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‘Wounded’ Indonesia look to Mitchell Baker for goals in must-win ASEAN C’ship game against S’pore

Indonesia’s Australia-born striker Mitchell Baker celebrates after scoring in the 5-1 ASEAN Championship Group A win over Cambodia on his international debut.

SINGAPORE – Perennial ASEAN Championship bridesmaids and six-time finalists Indonesia know the equation: If they fail to beat world No. 148 Singapore at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7, they will have to wait another two years before another crack at landing their first title.

In a pre-match press conference on Aug 6, Indonesia coach John Herdman said the Lions are a good team who are “well organised and hard to beat”, adding: “We know what we’re here for, and if we don’t make it, it’s going to be very painful for us, because that opportunity slips through our fingers and it never comes back.”

“This is a wounded and hungry Indonesia team that ain’t going to mess around tomorrow,” added the 51-year-old Englishman, who has the unique distinction of leading Canada at the women’s and men’s World Cup.

Indonesia midfielder Marc Klok is confident that the team will give it their all.

“There are over 280 million people behind us, and that’s what they deserve, and that’s what we deserve, so that’s what we have to show on matchday,” said the 33-year-old.

With six points from three games, Indonesia are third in Group A, and need a win to overtake the second-placed Lions, who have seven points. Table-toppers Vietnam, who also have seven points, are virtually through, barring an unlikely thumping by Cambodia in Hanoi.

The Indonesians do not have to look very far for a potential saviour, with 19-year-old Australia-born striker Mitchell Baker proving his scoring ability after his recent naturalisation.

Born in Melbourne, he has Indonesian ancestry through his Yogyakarta-born grandfather and Semarang-born grandmother.

The 1.96m attacker moved to Hong Kong at age one and lived there for 10 years before returning Down Under, where he tried many sports like Australian rules football, rugby, tennis, futsal and rowing.

After winning the Victoria state futsal championships in 2021 and 2022, he moved to the United States to attend Northwood School in New York and scored a record 141 goals in under three years after switching roles from being a defender.

Not one to forget his roots, he reportedly contacted several football-related Instagram accounts from Indonesia in 2024 to express his hopes of representing the country.

The desire did not change even after he started playing collegiate football for Georgetown Hoyas and was selected by Colorado Rapids in the first round of the 2026 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. He received Indonesian citizenship in July before the team’s training camp in Bali.

Baker made an instant impact in the ASEAN Championship, scoring a hat-trick on his debut in the 5-1 win over Cambodia and adding another goal in the 3-0 victory over Timor-Leste, but could not breach the Vietnam defence in a 3-0 loss.

After his dream debut, he said: “I’m so happy for the team, for my family and for Indonesia. This has been a long time coming. I’m really proud. It’s exceeded my expectations.”

Baker is one of 12 foreign-born players Herdman has called up for his 26-man ASEAN Championship squad.

Herdman is without Dutch-born defender Justin Hubner, whose Dutch club Fortuna Sittard declined to release him outside the FIFA international window. Local-born midfield star Marselino Ferdinan also got injured before the tournament.

Incidentally, all their eight goals in the competition have been scored by five foreign-born players.

Aware of the threat Baker brings, Singapore coach Gavin Lee said his side are well-equipped to “neutralise” Indonesia’s attack.

The 35-year-old said: “Mitchell is definitely a different profile, but the good thing for us is that we faced some Japanese opposition who were as big during our pre-tournament training camp, so that was good practice.

“In campaigns before, we also faced strikers of different profiles, so with the experience we have at the back with Hariss (Harun), we are in good and steady hands.

“It’s not about defending against one player, it’s about defending against the team. So for us, it’s about how we neutralise their efforts to get the ball to him.”