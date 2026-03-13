‘World’s best’ Reece James signs new six-year Chelsea deal

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Chelsea's Reece James says he wants to remain at the club for his “peak years”.

LONDON - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior hailed Reece James as the “best player in world football in his position” after the captain signed a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The England defender, 26, who first trained with the club 20 years ago, said he wanted to remain at the club for his “peak years”.

James has won five major trophies with Chelsea, including the Champions League and Club World Cup twice. He has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues, over 50 of which have been as captain.

“I can’t stop smiling because we’ve secured the best player in world football in his position,” manager Rosenior said on March 13.

“He had many, many opportunities to leave this magnificent club and the good thing is not just the size and the stature of the club that he’s come through from a very, very young age, but it’s his belief and confidence in what we’re doing here, where we want to go.

“We’ve had many conversations about it. For him to sign a deal and put his faith in us is a massive step.”

Rosenior, who took over as Chelsea manager in January, said James, mainly a right-back, had the ability to play in many positions.

“Technically, he can score goals, he defends, his athleticism, tactical understanding,” he said.

“The thing that impresses me most about him is his humility and him as a person.”

Rosenior added that James will be “my leader” as long as he remains in charge of the Blues.

James said he was confident Chelsea could build on their previous successes.

“I came through at this club, I love the club, I’ve experienced winning here and I believe there’s still lots more to come in the future,” he told reporters.

“I’ve spoken to everyone from the top of the club down, from ownership to sporting directors and I’m fully behind the project and what we’re trying to build.”

Chelsea won the Conference League and Club World Cup last season, but have failed to mount a serious bid for the Premier League since an American consortium took control of the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

The Blues, who host Newcastle on March 14, are fifth in the Premier League with nine games to go and were beaten 5-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 11.

James is expected to be Thomas Tuchel’s starting right-back at the World Cup for England after overcoming a series of injury problems.

He has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22. AFP