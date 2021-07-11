World stands still as Titans collide

RIO DE JANEIRO • Europe might be waiting for England against Italy in today's Euro 2020 showpiece but there is an even bigger match to look forward to in South America.

Brazil against Argentina in this morning's (Singapore time) Copa America final is a true Clasico.

The teams first met in 1914 and in the years since have established themselves as two of the most storied sides in world football, winning a total seven World Cups.

The two teams have been head and shoulders above their rivals in this year's Copa and in Neymar and Lionel Messi, have the tournament's two standout performers.

Argentina are unbeaten in 19 games going into the showdown at the Maracana, while Brazil, the hosts and defending champions, have not lost since Argentina beat them in a November 2019 friendly.

"Whether we like it or not, they have (Messi), the best player in the world," said Brazil forward Richarlison. "That creates a certain rivalry. We know how difficult it is to beat Argentina, not just now but in the past too. We know how difficult it will be at the Maracana."

This year's final is especially interesting because of the timing, in terms of organisation and personnel. The Copa was supposed to be held in Colombia and Argentina but Brazil took over at the last minute due to ongoing social unrest in Colombia and a Covid-19 surge in Argentina.

The turn of events annoyed the Argentinians, who were banking on home advantage after the Selecao were the hosts of the last edition two years ago. La Albiceleste then fell to a 2-0 semi-final defeat in which controversial refereeing decisions were in favour of Brazil, sparking talk of "a fix".

Argentina - and more notably Messi - now have the chance to not only gain revenge but also end a long trophy drought. They have not won a major title since the Copa in 1993 and Messi, who has tasted every success at club level with Barcelona, has never won silverware with the national side.

But Brazil are narrow favourites, and not just because they are at home and have a slightly better record so far in the tournament.

25% Argentina's win rate against Brazil in four final encounters.

They have a reputation for beating Argentina in crunch games. The two sides have met four times in finals, three in the Copa and one in the Confederations Cup in 2005.

La Abiceleste beat their rivals in the Copa's forerunner in 1937 but have not done so in a showpiece match since. Brazil won the 2004 Copa final in Peru and again in Venezuela in 2007, when they overran a fancied side that contained then 20-year-old Messi in his first international final.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said: "We have to do everything possible to win, without any anxiety... Brazil are playing at home, at a mythical stadium. The football world will come to a standstill."

Neymar has also never lost while playing for Brazil at the Maracana.

Said the Paris Saint-Germain forward: "Films go through my head of all the glories and happy days I've had there. I've never lost there, and I hope that doesn't change."

REUTERS, XINHUA

