World Cup: Unsung Henderson earns respect with influential England role

DOHA – After starting the World Cup in the shadows, Jordan Henderson has emerged as England’s unsung hero ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

While England captain Harry Kane and teenage sensation Jude Bellingham are expected to deliver the headline moments against France, Henderson will provide the foundation for his more high-profile teammates to flourish at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Liverpool skipper has been a divisive figure among England fans, who have often preferred to see more glamourous options in the midfield engine room.

But critics of his international form have been forced to eat their words over the last two weeks.

Although Henderson was among the substitutes for England’s opening two games in Qatar, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has turned to him in a move that continues to pay dividends.

With Declan Rice and Bellingham struggling to impose themselves against the United States in the second Group B match, Southgate felt Henderson’s vocal presence and wealth of experience would steady the ship.

The 32-year-old was sent on in the 69th minute and immediately made his presence felt, cajoling his teammates to press higher and harder.

Although the US match ended 0-0, Henderson’s leadership and work rate had made enough of an impact to earn a place in the starting line-up for the final group match against Wales.

His role alongside Rice as twin pivots in front of the England defence gave Bellingham the freedom to express himself as Southgate’s men cantered to a 3-0 victory over Wales.

“When we were playing against the USA we were having some tactical problems that he helped to solve. He has had an outstanding influence on the group,” Southgate said.

It was a similar story in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 as Bellingham took the spotlight with a masterful performance made possible by Henderson’s selfless contribution.

Fittingly, Bellingham returned the favour by providing the assist for Henderson to put England ahead.