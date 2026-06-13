World Cup under way in United States and the winner is Freddy

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WASHINGTON – The World Cup is officially under way in the United States and the biggest breakout star is... Freddy.

The young German fan, roadtripping with two pals from Atlanta to Houston to watch his team play, has captured the adoration of many Americans – and even the White House – with his posts on X gushing over mainstays of the US heartland.

“This is the most ‘The European mind can’t comprehend this’ moment of my life. One of my friends said, ‘Punch me five times tomorrow and I’ll still think this isn’t real’,” he said of taking in an Argentina-Iceland friendly at the 88,000-seat stadium on the campus of Alabama’s Auburn University.

His videos showed fireworks exploding above the scoreboards, and the school’s live “War Eagle” mascot swooping over the field.

Other updates from @FreddyLA7 showcased his newfound love of 24-hour diner Waffle House, country star Ella Langley, Alabama sunsets and gas station Buc-ees with its 100 pumps and extensive gift shop.

A White House account shared Freddy’s post about a “surreal” outdoor goods store with a shooting range, declaring: “WELCOME TO AMERICA!”

Americans have responded to the unfolding travelogue with enthusiasm, sharing words of welcome, offers to help fund the trio’s journey, and plenty of suggestions of places to eat along the way.

“This is the real America right here. Have fun boys,” one user wrote.

“I think Freddy has earned a green card by now,” said another, tagging Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I got you covered in Houston big dog,” offered JJ Watt, retired star of the NFL’s Texans.

The lovefest comes as the United States navigates stark political divisions under President Donald Trump, with Americans stinging from inflation, high gas prices and a deeply unpopular war in Iran.

“We want to show visitors that we are more than the scary headlines they read in their newspapers. We want to introduce them to the uniquely American things we enjoy because we hope they’ll enjoy them, too,” Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken wrote on June 11.

Other social media posts from World Cup visitors include a Scotsman praising chicken fried steak, a Japanese fan delighting in chips and salsa, and a English tourist happy in a Florida summer rainstorm.

Even Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal got a taste of America’s particular charms, posting a photo of himself pushing a full shopping cart outside a Walmart. An online video showed the 18-year-old walking in the store, apparently with no one there knowing who he was.

On June 12, the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans answered a question that had been on many minds: was Freddy actually real and not an AI creation?

“We can confirm Freddy is real, is German and loves New Orleans,” the team said on X, after treating the popular visitor and his friends to a tour of their facilities. AFP