World Cup trophy to arrive in style in Louis Vuitton trunk
- The World Cup trophy will be transported in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk, featuring a golden V and the brand's monogram pattern.
- Louis Vuitton has designed these bespoke trunks for the trophy since 2010, marking their fifth consecutive collaboration with FIFA.
- This partnership highlights the blend of luxury fashion and sport, with Louis Vuitton also crafting trophy trunks for Formula 1 and FIFA's Museum in Zurich housing the trophy.
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NEW YORK – The World Cup trophy will be transported to the Metlife Stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in football.
The trunk features a golden V for “Victory” – and “Vuitton” – across the front, with the brand’s recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.
The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.
It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.
“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” Louis Vuitton CEO and chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.
Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion – now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy – since the first edition in 1967.
Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.
But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece – the prize typically resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich – making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour. REUTERS