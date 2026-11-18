Thirty-two teams will be vying for the Women’s World Cup trophy in Brazil in 2027.

STOCKHOLM – The 2027 Women’s World Cup will kick off a three-year run of major tournaments that could lift players’ earnings and create new opportunities for agents, says Maria Karlsson De Cecco, founder of CMG.

The Stockholm-based agency, which represents around 100 clients in the women’s game – three-quarters of whom are players – is focused on helping its athletes navigate a crucial period.

“We now have three years with the World Cup, the Olympics and then the European Championship, so these are three incredibly important years in terms of the careers of our clients, with opportunities for significantly better incomes,” she told Reuters in an interview in Stockholm.

“Part of that comes from the prize and compensation money that comes from FIFA or UEFA, but if you perform well during the World Cup, you have every chance of getting a much better contract with your current club or future employer.”

For Karlsson De Cecco, it’s a long way from the first deal she made as a teenager in Gothenburg more than two decades ago, where she was promised 200 Swedish crowns (S$25) for every game she appeared in, and she welcomes the arrival of more professionalism in the women’s game.

“When we started our agency in 2015, we were almost too early – in our first years, calls with sporting directors would often be about why they needed to pay an agency fee, to motivate and explain what we do for our clients,” she said.

Top-flight professional

The former defender and midfielder was one of the first Swedes to sign a professional contract in England’s top flight, moving to Doncaster Belles in 2011. Since then, the game’s popularity has exploded, with England twice winning the European Championship and more and more cash flowing into the sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in 2023 that the governing body had a goal of paying equal World Cup prize money to both men and women, and the details for the 2027 event are to be thrashed out at the governing body’s next council meeting in December.

“Two things will make women’s football grow much faster in the coming years, and that is prize and compensation money from FIFA and the confederations, and transfer fees,” Karlsson De Cecco said.

“If the English Football Association, the German Football Association, the Swedish Football Association all receive the same amount of compensation for their women’s national team as for their men’s national team when they participate in the World Cup, then the associations will invest much more at the grassroots level and at the very top.

“As we have seen in recent years, I also think it is crucial that clubs actually pay a little more than they intended for a player, because then you see that it is an investment, and you will have a return on that investment.”

That rapid development of the women’s game is likely to continue through the 2027 World Cup and beyond, Karlsson De Cecco said.

“It is the fastest-growing sport in the world right now, and I don’t see anything stopping it.” REUTERS