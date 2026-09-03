World Cup stars generate $4 billion in transfer fees as spending hits record highs

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Several high-profile World Cup players secured big-money moves during the transfer window, including France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris St Germain to Liverpool.

ZURICH, Switzerland - Players who featured at the 2026 World Cup generated more than US$3.3 billion (S$4.1 billion) in international transfer fees during the recently concluded mid-year transfer window, FIFA said on Sept 3.

More than 260 World Cup players from 47 nationalities changed clubs during the window, accounting for over a third of the record US$9.89 billion spent on international transfer fees in men’s football, according to soccer's global governing body.

“More than 12,500 international transfers were registered around the world, also setting a new record for the number of transfers during a mid-year window,” FIFA said in a study.

The spending spree came after Spain lifted the World Cup in July, highlighting how performances on football’s biggest stage helped drive record spending across the global market.

Several high-profile World Cup players secured big-money moves during the window, including Spain midfielder Rodri’s switch from Manchester City to Barcelona and France winger Bradley Barcola’s transfer from Paris St Germain to Liverpool.

Women’s football also posted records, with international transfer spending more than doubling from 2025 to US$28.6 million, FIFA said.

“A total of 1,406 international transfers were registered in women’s professional football – the highest number ever recorded and a 19.2 per cent increase compared with the previous record,” FIFA said.

English clubs led the spending in the men’s and women’s international transfer markets, accounting for US$3.02 billion in men’s transfer fees and US$8 million in the women’s game. REUTERS