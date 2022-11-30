World Cup: Spain, Japan both committed to the win in Group E showdown

DOHA – Spain and Japan made better starts than most at the World Cup but fans of both will approach their final Group E game with their calculators out, still uncertain whether their teams will be staying on in Qatar after Thursday.

Spain are in a much stronger position at the top of one of the toughest groups in the tournament having followed up their opening 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica with a 1-1 draw with Germany in a battle of former champions.

A draw at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday would ensure Luis Enrique’s team of a spot in the last 16, while a win would secure top spot in the group.

Japan started the tournament with a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over the Germans but they threw away their advantage with a timid performance against Costa Rica, who stole a 1-0 win with their only shot on target in the tournament.

A draw could also get the Samurai Blue into the last 16 for the fourth time in the last seven World Cups but Germany could pip them even then if they beat Los Ticos and score enough goals.

The stakes are high and Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has called on his players to embrace the occasion.

“I think the players will be under a lot of pressure, but I want them to believe in themselves and their teammates,” he said on Wednesday.

“I think that the results will follow if the team puts in their 100 per cent, so I want them to play boldly.

“In a World Cup, all matches are important, but this one more, because we are at stake for qualifying for the round of 16. We have to give everything, myself and my coaching staff as well. And look for a positive result.”

The group – Spain on four points, Japan and Costa Rica on three and Germany on one – is still fairly open.

Spain coach Enrique has hinted at rotation and he may look to their younger players to seal their last-16 spot, and some of those players including defender Pau Torres will be drawing on their Tokyo Olympics experience to help them prepare.

A number of Spain’s Under-23 squad – coached by Luis de la Fuente – from Tokyo are now in Qatar, and remember their semi-final clash with Japan all too well. Spain won 1-0 and eventually took the silver medal, while Japan lost out in the bronze medal match.

Thirteen – including the likes of Kubo Takefusa, Mitoma Kaoru, and Tomiyasu Takehiro – played for Moriyasu at Tokyo 2020.

“In the semi-final, we needed to go all the way to extra time to win,” said Torres.

“Japan are a very organised team, very consistent in what they do. I always think they have the game under control, they don’t get out of the game until the final minutes.

“And they are comfortable defending without the ball, they don’t need to feel that they have possession to be comfortable.”