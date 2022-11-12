World Cup: Son included in South Korea's squad despite injury

SEOUL – Son Heung-min has been included in South Korea’s 26-man squad for the World Cup Finals in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier in November.

It remains to be seen if the forward, who is his country’s captain and talisman, will be fit enough to play all their games.

Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit to feature for the Koreans, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup.

“We are in contact with him, with the Tottenham medical department, but about the exact time, the exact day he can train with the team we don’t have that information yet,” Bento told reporters after unveiling his squad on Saturday.

“So we need to wait, we need to analyse day-by-day his situation. We have time to decide and the most important is he recovers as well as possible, he feels comfortable and then we will take the final decision.”

Son, who underwent an operation to repair the injury, has said he would wear a protective mask to play in Qatar if required.

Bento said his selection of Mallorca playmaker Lee Kang-in was not intended as cover for Son, should last season’s joint-leading scorer in the Premier League be unable to play.

He did, however, name a 27th player, forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, who will train with the team in Qatar and could replace Son if he does not make it.

Son, who has scored 35 goals in 106 international appearances, wrote on social media last week that “I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon”.

South Korea will travel to the World Cup looking to qualify for the knockout round for the first time since 2010, when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Uruguay.

“Even competing with a high-level performance from our side we are going to feel many difficulties because on the other side are very good and strong teams,” added Bento.

The Koreans open their Group H campaign against Uruguay on Nov 24 before facing Ghana on Nov 28 and Portugal on Dec 2.

The team, missing Son and other Europe-based players, beat Iceland 1-0 in a home friendly on Friday. REUTERS, AFP

South Korea squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors)