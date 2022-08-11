World Cup set to start a day earlier: Sources

DOHA • The World Cup in Qatar will kick off a day earlier than scheduled if Fifa's ruling bureau agrees to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation's first match on Nov 20, sources close to the discussions said.

The original plan was for the ceremony to be held before Qatar's game against Ecuador on Nov 21 - the third match of the tournament. But this created the unusual situation of two matches being played before the ceremony.

Normally, the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

But the Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran are currently scheduled to take place before the ceremony.

The change will also retain the tradition of the first match featuring the host country as Qatar v Ecuador will now kick-start the World Cup.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of Fifa's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, is expected to win support.

"There were discussions and agreement between the two respective teams," one World Cup source told Agence France-Presse, speaking on condition of anonymity as no official decision has been announced.

"We wanted to follow the tradition that either the reigning champions or the host country be involved in the opening match."

Under the change, Senegal v Netherlands would be moved from 1pm on Nov 21 to a 7pm start - the original Qatar v Ecuador slot.

"It is a better slot for both teams for television and other areas," said the source.

The Group B matches on that day would be unaffected, meaning England v Iran kicks off at 4pm and United States v Iran at 10pm as per the original schedule. Qatar is five hours behind Singapore.

Another source close to the proposal said the switch could be confirmed as early as today and the plan was to ensure that fans did not have to pay for any changes to flights or accommodation.

"The financial impact to fans has been assessed and any additional costs to fans will be absorbed by organisers, but it is unclear who will bear these costs, whether it is Fifa, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy or another entity," said the source.

"There will be an assurance from organisers that any additional costs for fans to change travel bookings or accommodation won't be borne by them and this will be assessed on a case-by case basis."

It was not clear what the mechanism will be to manage any compensation for fans.

