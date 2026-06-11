World Cup season kicks off at Changi Airport with free screenings, new film and activities

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Changi Airport will screen all 104 matches of the 2026 World Cup.

SINGAPORE – World Cup fever is set to take flight at Changi Airport, where a host of fan experiences and events are planned throughout the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

In addition to screening all 104 matches at ST3PS at Terminal 3 and its transit areas, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) also announced on June 11 the launch of a new film and airport-wide activities organised in the spirit of the World Cup.

Titled Where The World Comes To Play, the film features a line-up of national footballers and includes a special cameo by local football legend Fandi Ahmad.

It begins with a young fan passing the time by juggling a football while waiting at Changi Airport.

An unexpected encounter with Lions captain Hariss Harun soon sparks a seamless chain of passes, featuring national team coach Gavin Lee and Singapore players Jacob Mahler, Shawal Anuar, Kyoga Nakamura and Tyan Foong, that takes viewers through some of Changi Airport and Jewel’s most iconic attractions.

Lions captain Hariss Harun (left) features in a new film launched by Changi Airport Group to celebrate the World Cup. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

“This film is our celebration of the Singapore national team and the players who dedicate themselves to the sport,” said Kelvin Ng, CAG corporate and marketing communications vice-president.

“Their passion and talent deserve to be seen by the world, and we are proud to tell their story in a setting that is uniquely Changi.”

Instead of their routine trips through Changi Airport for overseas training and matches, Lee said having a kickabout in the terminals and at Jewel was a refreshing experience for the team.

He said: “The players had a brilliant time showing off their skills off the pitch, and it is a fantastic way to share our love for the game.

“With the Lions gearing up for the Asean Championship Hyundai Cup and Asian Cup, moments like these help us build stronger connections with our supporters ahead of the tournaments.”

Fans can also win rewards worth more than $50 by embarking on a Football Champions Trail, a series of quizzes and challenges in Terminal 3’s public areas.

Participants will enjoy exclusive shopping and dining deals along the way and will earn a complimentary ticket worth $24.90 to the bouncing net at Jewel Canopy Park upon completing the trail.

For those catching the live football action, Changi Airport offers late-night and 24-hour dining options.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive shopping and dining deals curated for football fans.

Football-themed activities will also be available for transit passengers, allowing participants to test their balance, strength and reflexes for prizes, including a top prize of 200,000 Changi Rewards points worth $1,000.