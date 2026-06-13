World Cup reaching fever pitch in Vancouver after Canada draw opener

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VANCOUVER, June 12 - Toronto may have hosted Canada's first men's World Cup match on home soil, but after Friday's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina all eyes now turn to the west-coast city of Vancouver, which hosts the games against Qatar and Switzerland that will decide their World Cup fate.

Thousands of fans who flocked to public viewings of the Toronto game in downtown Vancouver saw Canada's Cyle Larin come off the bench to grab the equaliser that gives them one point in Group B, and the locals are already looking forward to hosting their next game against Qatar at the city's BC Place stadium.

"As soon as they announced the World Cup coming in Vancouver... I think there's definitely been an increase in interest in soccer, in football with the Premier League, with the locals," Canada fan Robert Paige told Reuters at a downtown viewing of the game.

For local fan April Bates, the tournament is already making a difference, especially from a social perspective.

"I do think the World Cup has brought people together in new ways, especially with all these rallying points to bring people together to watch at community centres," she told Reuters.

"I know some churches open their doors, we have public centres like Granville Island. I think you get the whole world coming together to watch, and it doesn't even matter what country you're from."

Canada's remaining two games, against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24, will now put the sport in Vancouver in the spotlight, and some residents are hoping that it will lead to increased investment.

"Football is already really popular, but nothing hurts it growing more (than a lack of facilities)," fan Lisa McAllister told Reuters.

"We'd love to see more fields in Vancouver, you know. Not to get political, but we do have conflicts with dogs on our fields, so we'd love to see the kids have more access to green space where they can play soccer." REUTERS