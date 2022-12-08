World Cup: Raheem Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France

England's Raheem Sterling did not play a part in the win over Senegal, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family. PHOTO: AFP
AL RAYYAN, Qatar - England’s Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the Football Association announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France,” the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semi-finals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.

Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England’s opener.

But he will be competing for a spot in the starting line-up with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford – who have both scored three goals in Qatar – as well as Phil Foden.

If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Portugal and surprise package Morocco. REUTERS

