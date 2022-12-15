World Cup: Qatar 2022 sets off consumption boom in China

Late night parties

Though it was about 3am, customers still ate with relish at a Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Jiangsu’s Nanjing while watching and conversing about a World Cup match. The chain restaurant has rolled out a football-watching menu that includes hotpot, beer and barbecues.

“The atmosphere is wonderful, and we can share our excitement. It’s also a great way of socialising,” a customer said.

Consumption of party supplies, including food and beer, has seen a significant increase in China during the four-week tournament. Data from China’s online food delivery giant Meituan showed that beer and beverage orders increased by 43 per cent and 25 per cent month-on-month, respectively, on the opening day of the World Cup.

According to fresh food retailer Hema, hotpot-related order volume grew by over 40 per cent in the first two weeks of the tournament, and since the beginning of November, the sales volume of beer increased 168 per cent year-on-year.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has zeroed in on its instant delivery service to seize the business opportunities, as it has teamed up with supermarket chains and extended business hours to cater to the fans who stay up late watching games.

The World Cup also triggered a rush for football-themed hotel rooms, with many fans eager to secure a space where they can express their enthusiasm without disturbing others late at night. Hotel reservations in China surged 30 times month-on-month on the first day of the event, according to online travel agency Tongcheng Travel.

Many hotels launched “World Cup streaming rooms” with massive screens to attract consumers. In the tournament’s first week, hotel rooms with huge screens suitable for watching videos saw their booking volumes surge more than 250 per cent year-on-year, said online travel agency Fliggy.

Football bonanza

Winter is usually the off-season for sales of football-related products, but thanks to the World Cup, jersey sales tripled year-on-year over the first week of the tournament on JD Mall, while sales of football-related products more than doubled over the previous month, data from JD.com showed.

Sales of fall-proof products have surprisingly spiked due to the tournament’s many shocking results, as a few short videos on social media captured frustrated fans smashing TVs and throwing cellphones after their favourite teams lost unexpectedly. Meituan said sales of these products grew by 252 per cent year-on-year, with sales of TV remote controls soaring almost eightfold.

A race to entice Chinese football aficionados has also jump-started among the country’s shopping centres. At 1912 Block, a shopping landmark of Nanjing, citizens can enjoy urban camping with beer and coffee while watching the action.

Wanda Group, a Chinese sponsor of this year’s World Cup, has partnered the Fifa Museum to hold “Wanda Plaza Fifa World Cup Carnivals” in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Nanjing, staging exhibitions, interactive installations and football-themed activities.

Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Chunqiu Tourism, said that at its camping base in Nanjing, football-related accessories had been made available for tent decoration, while in Chengdu, Sichuan province, an immersive game ambience has been created where customers can participate in interactive activities, including game quizzes.

“During the game season, we have introduced a series of World Cup-themed camping packages, providing campers with additional facilities such as projection screens to watch the competitions,” he added.

Many companies have capitalised on the consumption boom to achieve their business goals.

“We have seized on the ‘World Cup economy’ this year. From January to November, our export volume increased by nearly 80 per cent year-on-year,” said Zuo Lingling, a sales manager of Jiangsu Hongbao Sports Goods Co., Ltd. which mainly produces footballs.

“I hope the consumption momentum will continue with tournaments like the Champions League, the Premier League, and the Women’s World Cup,” Zuo said.

The consumption boom reflected China’s growing appetite for football, especially among the Gen-Z crowd, and with the nation’s ambition to become a world football powerhouse by 2050, the sport is expected to benefit related industries, said Chen Jia, an independent strategy analyst. XINHUA