World Cup: Polish referee Szymon Marciniak recovers from heart condition to take charge of final

DOHA – Polish official Szymon Marciniak nearly quit being a referee for good after he was diagnosed with tachycardia, a condition in which the heart beats abnormally fast.

He missed Euro 2020 but has since recovered. On Sunday, he will be on the biggest stage of all as Fifa announced on Thursday that he will take charge of the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The adrenaline will undoubtedly be high, his heart will again be beating fast, but Fifa referee chairman Pierluigi Collina felt that he was the best man for the job at the Lusail Stadium after the 41-year-old impressed in Qatar.

Marciniak, who will be the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final, has already officiated matches involving both teams at the tournament – Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group stage victory against Denmark.

“I had a difficult time one and half year ago with tachycardia. In the beginning it was very difficult for me. I had to stop. I missed the European championships which for a referee at their peak age was a terrible feeling,” he said in an interview with Fifa.

“Sometimes I think life takes something from us to give you back double happiness and I can say I’m a great example of this.

“Only me and my team know how difficult this was. (As for the game) there are so many big stars, anything can happen so concentration, concentration and more concentration. There can be no relaxing for one second.”

Marciniak knows how to handle all the pressure as he is a regular Champions League and Europa League referee.

He was in charge of the 3-3 thriller between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Europe’s top club competition this season and also Porto’s 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, in which he sent off Porto’s Mehdi Taremi for diving.

He was also the main main in the 2018 Super Cup clash between Atletico and Real Madrid, and in the same year he oversaw two games in the Russia World Cup – in one of them he dismissed Germany’s Jerome Boateng for aggressive play.

Marciniak’s assistants in Sunday’s match will be compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, the latter’s father Michael was the linesman for the 1990 World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany.

The trio also worked together at the 2018 World Cup.

Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be in Marciniak’s ear as the video assistant referee (VAR) while American Ismail Elfath – a two-times Major League Soccer Referee of the Year – will be the fourth official. AFP, REUTERS