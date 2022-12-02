World Cup: No social media, no milkshakes – Australia’s key to success

DOHA – Old-school values, a ban on social media and some moments of quality have propelled Australia into the last 16 of the World Cup and a date with Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Saturday.

In the build-up to Qatar, expectations at home were rock-bottom and the days of Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and Mark Viduka – the Socceroos from the 2006 run to the last 16 – were a distant memory.

But now coach Graham Arnold has proclaimed the 2022 vintage could be a new “golden generation”.

That is an optimistic view because the Australia team thumped 4-1 by holders France before narrow wins over Tunisia and Denmark do not have established players in top European leagues and few stars are coming through.

But what this side do have is a strong sense of togetherness, a fighting spirit and a coach who combines tactical nous with what some would consider old-fashioned values.

If there is one thing that the 59-year-old Arnold hates, it is social media.

“You look at underdogs and they achieve something and they get a great result and then they’re celebrating and they’re very emotional,” the straight-talking Sydney native said.

“And again – I hate saying this – they’re on social media until four or five in the morning reading all these comments and pats on the back, all that stuff.

“I’ve been in the game and been around long enough to know that the most important thing is recovery, sleep and making sure that you do everything to be ready for the next game.”

Arnold replied “wow” when informed that England manager Gareth Southgate had promised he would reward his players at the World Cup by allowing them to have a milkshake.

Asked if he would let his men have a treat, he held up a bottle of water, albeit with a smile.

But to portray Arnold as some kind of dinosaur would be to do him a disservice on the basis of his team’s achievements in Qatar.

He preaches hard work, fight and “the right mentality”, but he also got his game plan spot-on against a disappointing Denmark, suffocating Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen.