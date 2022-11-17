World Cup: Niklas Fuellkrug strikes but Germany struggle to get past Oman in friendly

MUSCAT - Germany striker Niklas Fullkrug’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win over a well-drilled Oman side on Wednesday but Hansi Flick’s team were far from convincing in their final warm-up friendly before the Qatar World Cup.

Substitute Fuellkrug, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, swept in his first for the side on his international debut after being fed by midfielder Kai Havertz at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

The 80th-minute goal came as a bitter blow for the spirited hosts, who threatened on the counter at times in the first half and looked set for a famous draw against the 2014 world champions.

Youssoufa Moukoko – who became Germany’s youngest debutant since Uwe Seeler in 1954 – nearly marked the occasion with his first goal as the 17-year-old hit the post in the opening half after missing a chance earlier.

Flick will be sweating on the fitness of RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who was unable to continue due to injury and left the field after only 34 minutes.

Germany begin their World Cup campaign with a game against Japan on Nov 23 before a blockbuster clash with 2010 champions Spain four days later. They will wrap up their Group E fixtures against Costa Rica.

The tournament starts on Nov 20 and runs till Dec 18. REUTERS