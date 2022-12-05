World Cup: Morocco's Hakimi up against country of his birth

DOHA – Achraf Hakimi was born in Madrid but will have little hesitation plotting the downfall of Spain when he and his Moroccan teammates take on the 2010 World Cup winners on Tuesday.

The flying wing-back is one of the key players in the North African outfit, whose last-16 match against Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan gives them a chance to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Hakimi could even have been on the opposite side, as he was called up when still a teenager for Spain’s age-group teams.

“I felt it was not the right place for me, I did not feel at home. It was not for anything in particular, but it was not how I lived at home, which is the Arab culture, being Moroccan,” he told Spain’s Marca newspaper in the build-up to Tuesday’s clash.

Hakimi’s father was a vendor on the streets of Madrid and his mother cleaned houses.

Their son was signed by Real Madrid at the age of seven, broke through to the first team, went to Borussia Dortmund on loan, won the Serie A title with Inter Milan and is now playing alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

And he is still only 24 years old.

It will not be the first time he plays against Spain. Hakimi was in the side that almost beat them in Kaliningrad in 2018, before conceding an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the last World Cup in Russia.

“Four years of experience since have meant I’ve come with a more mature mentality,” he said.

“Spain are a top-five team and always come to the World Cup to win. But our coach has also taught us to have a winning mentality; it doesn’t matter who we are up against. We are going to try to play our way and try to beat them.

“We finished first in the group and I think we deserve a little respect. I think that Spain knows that and that they have to be a little afraid of us. And why can’t we pull off a surprise again?“ he wondered out loud.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who also plays in Spain for Sevilla, warned: “We have gotten better with each game, and we are in good shape.”

Midfielder Gavi is definitely not underestimating Spain’s southern neighbours. The winner of this year’s Golden Boy award for the best player under the age of 21 told Marca: “What I expect is a very tough game...

“Morocco were better than Croatia and Belgium in the groups, and they are two teams of the highest level. What more can be said? We have seen that they are great team collectively as well as individually.”