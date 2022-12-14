World Cup: Many fans miss game after Morocco airline cancels seven flights, citing Qatar curbs

RABAT – Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup second semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by the Qatari authorities.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the airline said in an e-mailed statement.

The Qatari government’s international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night’s semi-final against France but on Tuesday a source at an RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

The cancellation of Wednesday’s seven flights means RAM was only able to fly the seven on Tuesday, leaving fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel.

RAM said it would reimburse customers for their air fares and apologised.

The RAM spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Qatar Airways also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS