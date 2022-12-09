World Cup: Last stand of football’s greatest generation

DOHA, Qatar – One by one, they have exited the World Cup stage that has been theirs for so long. Some, like Luis Suarez, restless and helpless, on the substitutes’ bench, could not hold back their tears. Others, like Romelu Lukaku and Edinson Cavani, lashed out at whatever inanimate object crossed their path, unable to contain their rage.

One or two have managed to greet the end with grace: a smile on the lips of Robert Lewandowski, satisfied that he had, at least, signed off with a goal; a subtle, sorrowful shake of the head from Sergio Busquets as he turned his back on the missed penalty that had all but drawn the curtain on Spain’s campaign.

There are some who remain, of course, for now at least. Some will depart over the weekend. Some will have a stay of execution for another week or so. One or two will have the ending they crave, inside the gleaming, golden bowl of Lusail Stadium, a trophy in their hands and ticker-tape at their backs. But whenever it ends, however they react, for all of them, this will be goodbye.

It has felt, at times over the last two weeks, as if this World Cup is essentially a valedictory tour for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, certainly the two standout players of their era and quite possibly any.

For the better part of two decades, they have been the central characters in both the sport’s overarching narrative and its daily life.

The duo are also torchbearers for a generation of players that has has dominated football for more than a decade, the starriest cast that the sport has ever assembled.

Below Messi and Ronaldo, after all, stretches a group that includes not only Lewandowski, Suarez, Luka Modric, Lukaku and Busquets, but Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Daniel Alves and others, too.

These are the names that have been woven deep into the fabric of elite football for what seems like a lifetime. It is 10 years since Hazard signed for Chelsea. It is 12 since Busquets and Alba won the World Cup with Spain, 13 since Benzema moved to Real Madrid.

And yet they are still here.

This is the first generation of players to have spent their entire careers in football’s most gilded age, the period – driven by the popularity of the Premier League and the Champions League, by the spiraling demand for television rights – in which the game was transformed from the world’s most popular sport into what the historian David Goldblatt has called the “biggest cultural phenomenon the world has ever known.”

Its clubs have been turned into the ultimate status symbols, squabbled over by oligarchs and sheikhs and nation states.

Ronaldo has more followers on Instagram than anyone else on the planet: almost twice as many as Justin Bieber. Lionel Messi is second. He has as many followers as Katy Perry and Kourtney Kardashian combined.