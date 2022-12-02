World Cup: It’s 11 v 11, there are no favourites, says Argentina’s Scaloni

DOHA – Argentina are hot favourites to beat Australia on Saturday in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s dream of winning a first World Cup, but more than anyone, they have learnt not to take underdogs for granted, especially the hard-battling Socceroos.

Argentina suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, but recovered their poise to swagger past Mexico and Poland into the last 16 as Group C winners.

Australia, ranked 35 places below world No. 3 Argentina, have already surpassed expectations in winning twice to earn their place at Qatar’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium this weekend for one of the biggest games in their history.

Having already lost to an Asian team, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was understandably wary of Australia’s threat when he spoke to the media on Friday, a day after Japan stunned Spain 2-1 in Group E.

“The game is going to be difficult, not because it’s an Asian team, but because it’s a great team,” he said.

“Australia is a good team, it’s football, and it’s 11 against 11. We have to put aside the favourites tag and just play.

“They have good players, midfielders with experience and good levels and, above all, they are a team. When you face a group of players who know what they want to achieve, it is difficult.

“Now it’s all or nothing, I hope we do well. We must let the Argentines know that we are going to drop every last drop of sweat and we are going to compete.”

Overjoyed and exhausted after reaching the World Cup knockout stage for only the second time, Australia will have to play the game of their lives to overcome an Argentina side oozing talent from front to back.

They will be relying on the same fitness, muscle and never-say-die attitude that saw off Tunisia and Denmark, epitomised by hulking defender Harry Souttar, who has played out of his skin despite only just returning from a lengthy layoff.

“Australia? I think the game will be similar to that against Poland where we will have the ball but they will have very fast players,” said Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

“When we are attacking, we will also need to think about defending.

“I think the loss against Saudi Arabia helped us in many things. Tomorrow there are no excuses, the team has to go out and do it.”