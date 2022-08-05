World Cup hangover set to hit top teams

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not a fan of a mid-season World Cup, but he also admitted the English Premier League's top teams do not have an advantage over one another when the campaign resumes, as they will all have many players involved in Qatar.

The English top flight will, for the first time, pause for the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup this season, and games will resume almost immediately the following week.

"Usually, after every tournament, you have a long break. This time you play again one week later. Madness," Klopp said on the BBC last month.

"Uefa and Fifa have to be careful with what they both really want. If you have tired players in tournaments, you don't have high quality. We have to give the players (some) rest."

The new Premier League season starts today when Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park.

It will continue for 16 match days until the weekend of Nov 12-13, before the first group game of the World Cup on Nov 21, when the Netherlands take on Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The global showpiece will conclude with the Dec 18 final at Lusail Stadium, and the Premier League starts again on Dec 26, Boxing Day.

The season ends on May 28, a week later than when the previous campaign finished.

Due to the World Cup, players' workloads will be much higher this season without a proper break, running the risk of more injuries.

Premier League fixtures will also be crammed. Last season, there were 11 match days completed by the second week of November, but there will be five more this term.

Players could also play up to seven games if they make it to the World Cup final, adding to a near 60 matches if their clubs are successful in European competitions.

Liverpool, for instance, played 63 games last season all the way to the Champions League final, with captain Jordan Henderson involved in 57 of them.

The Reds are set to have about half of their squad away in Qatar, although Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Colombia's Luis Diaz and Scotland's Andy Robertson - whose nations did not qualify for the World Cup - will be fresh when the Reds visit Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Defending champions Manchester City are facing a similar situation. With Norway striker Erling Haaland not featuring at the World Cup, he will be ready to face his father's former club Leeds United on Dec 26.

Chelsea could see the likes of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Reece James playing for England, while American Christian Pulisic, France's N'Golo Kante, Senegal duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly and German pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will likely be called up as well.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal could also have around 10 of their players each in Qatar, as will Manchester United.

"The World Cup is, for all top teams in world football, pretty much the same, especially in England the same, because we all play immediately (after)," Klopp added of how the Premier League's "Big Six" will be impacted by player fatigue.

"If you are in the final or if you play for third place, then you play a week later again. One week, you become world champion. And then, one week later on Boxing Day, everybody expects you to be ready again."