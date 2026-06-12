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SINGAPORE – World Cup fever officially hit Singapore on June 11, the evening before the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, as the Embassy of Mexico showcased its warm hospitality to more than 500 attendees with a colourful and exuberant watch party at the main lawn at CHIJMES.

The party atmosphere kicked off as early as 6.30pm, more than eight hours before the 3am kick-off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City more than 16,600km away.

Fans in Mexico and South Africa jerseys gathered at the venue, which was decked in flags of the 48 participating nations, to take in the action on a gigantic 360-inch display and other secondary screens.

Neither the weeknight nor wee hours were about to stop them from having a good time.

One can always trust the Mexicans to deliver with their traditional mariachi performers, cowboy charro outfits and sombreros, accompanied by the impassioned vocals of their singer dressed in a falda folklorica skirt.

But what is a Mexican fiesta without a feast of nachos, burritos, tacos and tres leches cakes – and who can forget the tequila?

Foes on the pitch but friends off it, the South Africans pulled their weight by bringing their noisy vuvuzelas and a wine booth, even though they were outnumbered by their hosts.

There was banter between the Ambassador of Mexico to Singapore Agustin Garcia-Lopez Loaeza and High Commissioner of South Africa to Singapore Madiepetsane Charlotte Lobe, and the duo also demonstrated their friendship by cheering and dancing on stage.

Dignitaries from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Panama, Peru, Rwanda, Uzbekistan and Venezuela, as well as fans from England, Germany, South Korea, China and India also joined in the festivities and games to make it a truly global event.

Earlier in the evening, the Republic was represented by Football Association of Singapore president Forrest Li, local football legend Fandi Ahmad, an ambassador of the Singapore arm of FIFA technology partner Lenovo, and his eldest son Irfan.

Fandi had the crowd in stitches when he said he was torn between cheering for co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, where his wife Wendy Jacobs hails from.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, and Sport Singapore chairman Kon Yin Tong were also present.

Calling the World Cup a competition and a celebration, Tong said: “I see the World Cup as allowing all of us as fans to celebrate – not just at the World Cup venues, but even far away, like here in Singapore – to use the World Cup as a platform to build friendships, to understand each other’s cultures, and to take part in a sport that is really universal.

“I believe that sport is one platform that transcends barriers and cuts across races, that bridges divides, that allows us to see similarities among us, and not differences. That is the value of sport, that’s the value of football.”

Against the backdrop of a former convent, around 200 fans, for whom football likely resembles a religion, stayed on past their bedtimes and braved the muggy weather to watch the World Cup opener.

It did not take long for them to be on their feet when Julian Quinones opened the scoring for Mexico after just nine minutes. Joyous cheers erupted again in the second half when Raul Jimenez doubled their lead and South Africa saw Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane sent off.

Cesar Montes’ stoppage-time dismissal was scant consolation for South Africa, as the hosts notched their 2-0 opening win.

Mexican Alex Gutierrez, a dean of students at an international school, who showed up in a lucha libre mask, was delighted with the victory.

The 46-year-old, who has been in Singapore for three years, said: “It’s the school holidays, and I knew this is the place to watch games for the Mexican community. There’s a great screen, great ambience and it feels like I’m watching the World Cup live in a stadium.

“I brought this (wrestling) mask from Mexico for show-and-tell at school, and I’m happy it has brought some colour and luck today.”

While it was not the result the South Africans wanted, Gugulethu Mfuphi, a financial journalist who is in town for a week for an immersion programme, enjoyed herself.

The 37-year-old said: “A colleague in our cohort told us about this watch party and I think it’s fantastic. There’s a great immersion of cultures and communities, and a nice display of sporting unity regardless of the team each of us supports.”

While it was a smaller turnout in the heartlands with about 80 fans – predominantly Singaporean – watching the live screening at One Punggol, they were kept on the edge of their seats.

Jasper Tan, an 18-year-old student, said: “It’s great that we have such free live screening facilities at our doorstep, and can come to watch the World Cup with our friends.

“The timing is not great, but the World Cup happens only once every four years, so I think I can live with the sleep debt.”