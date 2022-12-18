World Cup: Expectation soaring in Argentina ahead of final

BUENOS AIRES - With Argentina reaching fever pitch just hours before Lionel Messi and his team-mates take on France in the World Cup final, football fans throughout the country are feeling a sense of destiny brewing.

From Jujuy in the north to Chubut, some 2,800km to the south, from Mendoza at the foot of the Andes mountain range in the west to Mar del Plata on the Atlantic coast, the country is preparing to rejoice at a much sought after third world title – 36 years after their last one.

At the Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires, where fans usually flock to celebrate the team’s victories, dozens jumped up and down singing songs as passing drivers honked their car horns on Friday, with the final still 18 hours away.

“I feel very proud to be Argentine, I know Messi will bring home the cup,” said Franco Llanos, 22, decked out in Argentina shirt, blue and white joker’s hat, draped in a flag and carrying a plastic replica of the World Cup trophy.

“My passion is wooo-ooo-ooo!”

Carina Disanzo, 44, who was wearing Messi’s No. 10 10 jersey in the historic Boca neighborhood, said the team “absolutely” deserve to win.

“If what we all hope happens, it’s going to be a huge party but even if it doesn’t happen, there’s going to be a huge party because we’re in the final with the best player in the world,” she said.

“It’s a really football country, what happens in Argentina ... on the pitch, in the stands, with the people, doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

‘Everyone for Messi’

The Argentine capital was a sea of blue and white jerseys, most bearing Messi’s No. 10, flags, painted faces, hats and other memorabilia.

Vendors were making a packet, with Raul Machuca, 22, saying face paint and flags were selling like hot cakes at the Melu store in central Buenos Aires where he works.

With Christmas around the corner, he said it was a double boon for the shop.