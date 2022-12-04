World Cup: England's Stones warns against complacency in last-16 clash against Senegal

DOHA – John Stones has warned England to treat Senegal with respect in Sunday’s World Cup last-16 clash as Gareth Southgate’s side aim to avoid becoming the latest title contenders to suffer a shock defeat.

Four-time winners Germany and second-ranked Belgium were dumped out at the group stage, while Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain all suffered defeats in the first round.

With England tipped to beat Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Manchester City centre-back urged his teammates not to underestimate the Africa Cup of Nations holders.

“We’ve already seen big upsets. That’s why it’s the best tournament in the world,” Stones said.

“It’s always difficult when you see big teams or big players in teams that don’t have the success that you want or don’t live up to the expectation of the nation.

“We don’t ever want to fall into that category. You never want to take anything for granted.

“All we can affect is what we’re doing, what games we’re playing and giving it our all.”

Stones is confident that England will not rest on their laurels after topping Group B with an unbeaten record.

Pointing to the way they recovered from a six-game winless run before the tournament, he said: “After losing form as a team, as a unit in defence and how we’ve come through, I’m extremely proud of the group.

“I spoke before coming into the tournament about why our form was getting brought up, and rightly so, because of the summer we had.

“Now we’ve come through these three games in a difficult group.”

After reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and finishing as Euro 2020 runners-up, Stones also believes England have the quality to lift the trophy in Doha – provided they stay positive when the pressure mounts.

The foundations of the Three Lions’ bid for a first major trophy since 1966 have been laid by Stones and Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.

Southgate’s team have kept two clean sheets in their first three games and Stones is delighted to see his long-time friend Maguire back on track after a long dip in form for Manchester United and England.

“From the first game, he has given the best response. It’s great credit to him,” Stones said.

“Playing with someone for so many games with England, knowing what he’s been going through at his club as well – to come through that, it speaks volumes about him.”