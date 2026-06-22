World Cup duties no barrier to players’ pursuit of lucrative moves

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Spain's Marc Cucurella was unveiled as a Real Madrid player just hours before his side's opening match against Cape Verde.

ATLANTA – World Cups are a renowned showcase for players to earn a money-spinning transfer, but many at this tournament are pressing ahead with moves on their club future while still on international duty.

Spain’s Marc Cucurella was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player just hours before he took the field for the European champions in a shock 0-0 draw against tournament debutants Cape Verde.

A few days later, Liverpool won the race for his international teammate Victor Munoz in a €40 million deal (S$59.23 million).

Alex Grimaldo is also set to swap Bayer Leverkusen for Atletico Madrid, while Pedro Porro signed a contract extension with Tottenham since the tournament began.

The flurry of transfers, allied to a disappointing start, has led to questions back home whether La Roja have been distracted by focusing too much on their club careers, an accusation firmly denied by coach Luis de la Fuente.

“We celebrate good news – whether it’s for Cucurella or another teammate during this tournament – because if it’s good for them, it’s good for the whole squad,” said the Spain boss.

“Anything that brings my players happiness makes me just as happy as them.”

Cucurella said his €55 million transfer from Chelsea was agreed in “a day-and-a-half” to allow him to concentrate on the World Cup.

But Spain are not alone in having the machinations of the transfer market hang over their squad.

Madrid also announced deals for France’s Ibrahima Konate and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to join as free agents last week.

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for Morocco’s Ismael Saibari, whose two goals in two games have made him one of the breakout stars of the tournament, for €55 million.

Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke joined Tottenham for a reported fee of £52 million (S$88.8 million) from Brighton in between his side’s first two group games against Japan and Sweden.

“It’s important for me. The head coach gave me the time to focus on this transfer. I’m grateful for this because this is a great step forward in my professional career,” van Hecke told a press conference before a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden.

‘Their phone will blow up’

Elliot Anderson is likely to become the most expensive English player of all time while still Stateside representing the Three Lions.

Manchester City are closing in on the Nottingham Forest midfielder with reports speculating the total package for the 23-year-old could exceed £120 million.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is far more experienced on the other side of the club versus country debate.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach explained before the tournament that trying to quash any transfers during the World Cup was not realistic, even if he will put some limits on what players are allowed to do.

“It’s about common sense. I would not like (it) on the day before a match, or on a match day, that’s the policy,” said Tuchel.

“If it’s done privately, efficiently and quietly, then we are always happy to help. It helps to have clarity around any player. If anyone has a chance to complete a change of club we will not stand in their way.

“It would be ideal (not to have transfers) but that’s not real life. The question is how much to worry. If I told players to not deal with it now, their telephone will still blow up. How do we want to control that?“

For others, the World Cup remains the perfect shop window to boost their profile and cash in on a big move.

The USA’s Folarin Balogun, New Zealand midfielder Elijah Just and Switzerland winger Johan Manzambi are among those to attract interest after scoring twice, while Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi is being tracked by a host of Europe’s biggest clubs after a starring role against Brazil.

“It does give you motivation,” said Australia’s Alessandro Circati, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Newcastle.

“It gives you a better feeling within yourself, that what you’re doing is somewhat correct.” AFP